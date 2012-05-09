Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 9, 2012
1. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Catherine Middleton stepped out for a dinner hosted by The Thirty Club at Claridges in a cream Roland Mouret gown, silver minaudiere and sparkling Jimmy Choo sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Duchess put her best foot forward in eye-catching heels.
May 9, 2012
2. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE At the What to Expect When You're Expecting premiere, Diaz styled a sheer Stella McCartney silk blouse with relaxed trousers, a chainlink necklace, gold cocktail ring and nude pumps.
May 9, 2012
3. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson hosted a Macy's event in a print maxidress layered with a double-breasted coat and accessorized with suede platforms.
May 9, 2012
4. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks arrived for the What to Expect When You're Expecting premiere in a cutout Peter Pilotto sheath, vintage House of Lavande cocktail ring and black accessories.
May 9, 2012
5. Emily VanCampWHAT SHE WORE VanCamp feted at Hollywood's Sunset Tower Hotel in a lacy alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet LBD. Silver accessories, a textured clutch and black peep-toes completed the look.
