Look of the Day
May 8, 2012
1. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE For the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Beyonce opted for an embroidered illusion gown with a dramatic feathered train from Givenchy Haute Couture.
WHY WE LOVE IT Baby, what baby? The new mother revealed her incredible post-Blue Ivy shape in a daring gown that left little to the imagination.
May 8, 2012
2. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow showed off her stems at the Metropolitan Museum in a paillette-studded Prada dress and satin shoes. Her fanciful jewelry came courtesy of Anna Hu Haute Joaillerie.
May 8, 2012
3. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes attended the Costume Institute Gala in an embellished tangerine Prada peplum gown. She finished the look with shoes and a clutch from the brand, Fred Leighton pendant earrings and a David Webb ring.
May 8, 2012
4. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE For the Costume Institute Gala, Johansson chose a custom Dolce & Gabbana bustier gown and Fred Leighton gems.
May 8, 2012
5. Nina DobrevWHAT SHE WORE Dobrev swept down the red carpet at the Met Ball in a sequined and beaded Donna Karan Atelier evening gown accented with H. Stern diamonds and Jimmy Choo sandals.
