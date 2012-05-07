Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 7, 2012
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE The actress helped launch The Conversation in a peek-a-boo DVF LBD and metallic Christian Louboutin stilettos.
WHY WE LOVE IT There's nothing basic about this black dress! Gwyneth Paltrow looked sexy as ever in a plunging illusion design.
May 7, 2012
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger mixed prints in a polka-dot Diane von Furstenberg shift, striped Prada clutch and crisscross sandals at The Conversation's launch party.
May 7, 2012
3. Lucy LiuWHAT SHE WORE Liu walked the red carpet at the Lucille Lortel Awards in a pencil skirt that she paired with a mosaic Honor clutch and Etro's black blouse and statement necklace.
May 7, 2012
4. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth attended stylist Harry Josh's annual HairBall in a gold Theyskens’ Theory minidress and patent platforms.
May 7, 2012
5. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones feted The Conversation launch with Diane von Furstenberg in a textured top and shimmering shorts from the designer, accented with stacked bangles and ankle boots.
