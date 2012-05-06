Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 6, 2012
1. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE Natalie Portman feted the Audrey Hepburn Children's House anniversary in a ruffled Giambattista Valli shift and black heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Hepburn would be proud! The actress paid homage to the gamine star in a ladylike LWD.
May 6, 2012
2. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE Diaz stepped onto the Tonight Show with Jay Leno stage in a hand-woven Stella McCartney skirt and puff-sleeve top, accessorized with rose gold Pomellato bangles, a pyramid Eddie Borgo necklace and nude heels.
May 6, 2012
3. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna strolled Manhattan in a black bomber and skinny jeans accented with pointy-toe stilettos.
May 6, 2012
4. Selita EbanksWHAT SHE WORE Ebanks arrived for the Annual Women of Distinction Awards Luncheon in a bright Oscar de la Renta design and leather cage sandals.
May 6, 2012
5. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone hit the N.Y.C. pavement in a plaid topper. Black shades, skinny jeans and leather ballet flats completed the look.
