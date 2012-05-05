Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 5, 2012
1. Chloe MoretzWHAT SHE WORE Chloe Moretz screened Hick in a knee-length Dolce & Gabbana sheath and Jimmy Choo sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The style chameleon took a walk on the romantic side in a feminine floral design.
-
May 5, 2012
2. Krysten RitterWHAT SHE WORE Ritter sat down with David Letterman in a jersey Z Spoke by Zac Posen cocktail dress, Jimmy Choo platform sandals and diamond H.Stern jewels.
-
May 5, 2012
3. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba exited her office in turquoise Sanctuary jeans and a bright Vanessa Bruno blazer. She finished the look with a Prada tote and peep-toe wedges.
-
May 5, 2012
4. Teresa PalmerWHAT SHE WORE For the designer's L.A. dinner, Palmer chose a botanical Naeem Khan sheath accessorized with a red ela MILCK clutch and pewter pumps.
-
May 5, 2012
5. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE In Beverly Hills, Swift lunched in a floral Anthropologie dress and peep-toe kitten heels.
May 5, 20121 of 5
