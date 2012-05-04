Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 4, 2012
1. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE January Jones attended the Christie's and Oceana-hosted screening of La Revolution Bleue at N.Y.C.'s Paris Theatre in an off-the-shoulder Mary Katrantzou design, gold jewelry and satin Sergio Rossi peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Understated accessories and a sleek updo let the actress's intricate dress take the spotlight.
-
May 4, 2012
2. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts screened Hick with The Cinema Society in a lacy RED Valentino LBD, sleek Edie Parker clutch and crimson Valentino Garavani pumps.
-
May 4, 2012
3. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez hit the American Idol stage in a metallic Paco Rabanne top, zipper-embellished pants, a Kara Ackerman Designs ring and aubergine heels.
-
May 4, 2012
4. Chloe MoretzWHAT SHE WORE Moretz arrived for a Late Show with David Letterman appearance in Christopher Kane's leather-trimmed sheath and strappy Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
May 4, 2012
5. Lady GagaWHAT SHE WORE Lady Gaga looked, well, ladylike exiting her Hong Kong hotel in a drop-waist Moschino dress, round shades and patent leather platforms.
May 4, 20121 of 5
