Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 3, 2012
1. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE Scarlett Johansson received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a Preen outfit, diamond Bulgari studs and suede peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT The bold poppy peep-toes were a sexy addition to her printed separates.
May 3, 2012
2. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes screened Girl In Progress in an illusion neckline Honor cocktail dress, colorful Bulgari jewelry and patent leather Jimmy Choos.
May 3, 2012
3. Ellie KemperWHAT SHE WORE Kemper feted Naeem Khan at the Chateau Marmont in the designer's olive drop-waist dress, a black ela MILCK clutch and satin heels.
May 3, 2012
4. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE Brewster dined at a Naeem Khan bash in the label's beaded faille dress and purple accessories, including Jerome C. Rousseau pumps and a Lauren Merkin clutch.
May 3, 2012
5. Angie HarmonWHAT SHE WORE At Naeem Khan's L.A. dinner, Harmon styled the designer's embroidered caftan with silver hoops, a blush minaudiere, stacked bangles and glitter heels.
