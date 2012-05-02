Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 2, 2012
1. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Lea Michele screened Glee at the TV Academy Theater in a sequin Jenni Kayne LWD, rose gold Dana Rebecca Designs ring and silver Giambattista Valli sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The petite actress's stems looked a mile long in a leg-lengthening tunic dress.
May 2, 2012
2. Shailene WoodleyWHAT SHE WORE Woodley arrived for the ABC Family upfronts in a printed blouse, black jeans and scalloped ballet flats.
May 2, 2012
3. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones previewed The Shops at Target in a bright Madewell skirt and white blouse that she accessorized with a neon Dannijo necklace, chainstrap Chanel crossbody and patent leather Jimmy Choo sandals.
May 2, 2012
4. Lucy HaleWHAT SHE WORE Hale stepped out to the ABC Family upfronts in a black halter dress, bright jewelry and satin Casadei heels.
May 2, 2012
5. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE At the New York bash for The Shops at Target, Roberts worked a colorblock The Webster at Target cardigan and skinny Citizens of Humanity denim, accented with a silver Edie Parker minaudiere and black Rachel Zoe heels.
