Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 1, 2012
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Alba attended the Fashion and Beauty Blogger conference in an embellished Alice + Olivia sweater that she teamed with printed pants and cap-toe pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT A pair of pop-of-color heels brightened up the actress's chic gray ensemble.
May 1, 2012
2. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks arrived for the FABB conference in a metallic cutout dress, statement earrings and patent leather Jean-Michel Cazabat stilettos.
May 1, 2012
3. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto took in the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Trishna in a tailored Gucci suit, beaded Fendi clutch and suede heels.
May 1, 2012
4. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Knowles deejayed Gucci's cocktail party in metallic separates including the label's black and gold minidress and T-straps.
May 1, 2012
5. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE Underwood arrived for The Late Show with David Letterman in a sequin sweater, skinny jeans, a quilted clutch and suede wedges.
