WHAT SHE WORE At the Annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, Reese Witherspoon flaunted her baby bump in a jersey Monique Lhuillier gown that she styled with opal Irene Neuwirth drop earrings and the jeweler's diamond ring.



WHY WE LOVE IT Bright one-of-a-kind jewels made the actress's draped dress truly unique!