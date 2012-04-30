Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 30, 2012
1. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE At the Annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, Reese Witherspoon flaunted her baby bump in a jersey Monique Lhuillier gown that she styled with opal Irene Neuwirth drop earrings and the jeweler's diamond ring.
WHY WE LOVE IT Bright one-of-a-kind jewels made the actress's draped dress truly unique!
April 30, 2012
2. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington arrived for the White House Correspondents' Dinner in a nectarine Calvin Klein Collection long-sleeve column that she paired with drop earrings and a Roger Vivier clutch.
April 30, 2012
3. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE Danes walked the Washington Hilton's red carpet in a white satin Vivienne Westwood design, topaz Joan Hornig earrings, an onyx ring from Joseph Mimi Jewels and a metallic Lena Erziak minaudiere.
April 30, 2012
4. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks sizzled in a red Antonio Berardi gown and gold accessories including Bulgari's diamond jewelry and enamel clutch at the Washington bash.
April 30, 2012
5. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson feted the White House Correspondents' Dinner in a purple sequin dress from Jenny Packham and an acrylic Edie Parker clutch.
Reese Witherspoon
