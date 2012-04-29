Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 29, 2012
1. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Solange Knowles wowed at the DKMS Linked Against Blood Cancer gala in a sculpted Stéphane Rolland gown.
WHY WE LOVE IT These hips don't lie! The stylish star was a standout in her dynamic white design.
-
April 29, 2012
2. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian worked black and pink separates, a quilted Chanel bag and suede Louboutins en route to dinner.
-
April 29, 2012
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker filmed a Good Morning America segment in a neutral ensemble, statement necklace and suede stilettos.
-
April 29, 2012
4. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton visited a London museum in a knee-length Amanda Wakeley sheath that she paired with black accessories including a leather belt and satin clutch.
-
April 29, 2012
5. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE In N.Y.C., Paltrow stepped out in cap-toe pumps, a cuffed blazer and cropped jeans.
April 29, 20121 of 5
