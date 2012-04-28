Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 28, 2012
1. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Nicole Richie attended H&M's bash in a long-sleeve Winter Kate dress, edgy House of Harlow jewelry and satin Brian Atwood pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about a Fashion Star! The designer styled her print like a pro with bright red heels.
April 28, 2012
2. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna dined at New York’s Da Silvano in a silver Topshop column, denim jacket, leather Celine tote and skinny sandals.
April 28, 2012
3. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE At her L.A. book signing, Conrad debuted her pink ponytail in head-to-toe white.
April 28, 2012
4. Jennifer MorrisonWHAT SHE WORE Morrison stepped out for the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Knife Fight in Donna Karan's black and white jumpsuit and turquoise Stephen Webster danglers.
April 28, 2012
5. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson hit a London cocktail party in flared jeans that she paired with black accents including a tailored blazer and Stella McCartney envelope clutch.
