Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 27, 2012
1. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Charlize Theron smoldered in a cutout Dion Lee LBD and ankle-strap Giuseppe Zanotti heels at CinemaCon.
WHY WE LOVE IT With a body like hers, it's no wonder this blonde bombshell dared to bare in an edgy design.
April 27, 2012
2. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle feted the Tribeca Film Festival Awards in an artistic Carven print dress, Bulgari’s crocodile handbag and rose gold jewels and satin pumps.
April 27, 2012
3. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE At the DKMS Linked Against Blood Cancer gala, Klum shimmered in an embroidered Temperley London column and lavender statement jewelry.
April 27, 2012
4. Coco RochaWHAT SHE WORE Rocha arrived at Cipriani Wall Street in Jason Wu’s peplum dress and lace-up booties.
April 27, 2012
5. Chloe MoretzWHAT SHE WORE Moretz received the Female Star of Tomorrow award at CinemaCon in a metallic Kenzo cocktail dress and strappy Jimmy Choo sandals.
