Look of the Day
April 26, 2012
1. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Catherine Middleton stopped by the London premiere of African Cats in a pastel Matthew Williamson dress and suede pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT A year after she walked down the asile, the Duchess of Cambridge continues to wow in her pretty designs!
April 26, 2012
2. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE Diaz walked the red carpet for CinemaCon's Pioneer of The Year Award in an asymmetric Rachel Roy LBD, gold necklace and ankle-strap wedges.
April 26, 2012
3. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow exited her N.Y.C. hotel in Burberry Prorsum’s knee-length sheath and ladylike accessories, including a two-tone Victoria Beckham tote and leather Sergio Rossi pumps.
April 26, 2012
4. Taylor SchillingWHAT SHE WORE Schilling worked her gams in a contoured Azzedine Alaïa LBD, bowed Jimmy Choo pumps and Neil Lane jewels at the Berlin premiere of The Lucky One.
April 26, 2012
5. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE In Hong Kong, Beckham attended a Lane Crawford event in a belted LWD from her her label. A knit Miu Miu cardigan and sky-high Louboutins completed the look.
