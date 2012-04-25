Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 25, 2012
1. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Camilla Belle feted the Tribeca Film Festival with Chanel in a crocheted Prada sheath, satin clutch and navy Rupert Sanderson pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about flower power! The actress played up her blue buds with matching accessories.
April 25, 2012
2. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna hit the Time 100 Gala in a draped Marchesa design, diamond Wilfredo Rosado jewelry and suede heels.
April 25, 2012
3. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE At the Chanel Artist Dinner, Watts styled her textured pencil skirt with a slim blazer and leather accessories.
April 25, 2012
4. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE Danes arrived at Lincoln Center for the Time 100 bash in head-to-toe Lanvin including a ruby cocktail dress, statement necklace and strappy sandals.
April 25, 2012
5. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez stepped out for the Vevo Go Show in an embroidered Amen dress. A studded tote, silver Ippolita bangles and lace Christian Louboutin boots completed the look.
