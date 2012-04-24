Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 24, 2012
1. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE For the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Hysteria, Claire Danes added black heels to a two-tone Narciso Rodriguez design.
WHY WE LOVE IT The neon hue wasn't all that was hot about this dress! The actress was a total knockout in the curve-hugging silhouette.
April 24, 2012
2. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle dined at the Women's Filmmaker Brunch in a ruched Whistles print dress, stacked bracelets and Casadei wedges.
April 24, 2012
3. Krysten RitterWHAT SHE WORE Ritter screened The Raven in a floral cocktail dress and ruffled heels.
April 24, 2012
4. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman struck a pose at a press event for The Giant Mechanical Man in a navy peplum top and trousers from J. Mendel. She accessorized with studded Walter Steiger pumps and House of Lavande bangles.
April 24, 2012
5. Taylor SchillingWHAT SHE WORE Schilling paired her embroidered chiffon Peter Pilotto sheath with navy Rupert Sanderson pumps at the London premiere of The Lucky One.
