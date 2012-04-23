Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 23, 2012
1. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE For the Help Wanted short film program at the Tribeca Film Festival, Olivia Wilde added Aperlai sandals to a lace-trimmed Prada cocktail dress.
WHY WE LOVE IT Bold poppy shoes were an unexpected complement to the actress's pretty dress.
April 23, 2012
2. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE For the premiere of Take This Waltz, Williams chose a pieced brocade shift from Giambattista Valli and ankle-strap sandals.
April 23, 2012
3. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE Watson walked the red carpet at the Struck by Lightning premiere in head-to-toe Miu Miu.
April 23, 2012
4. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley hit the second weekend of Coachella in a button-down oxford and embellished J Brand/Christopher Kane cutoffs. She accessorized with JewelMint gems, Westward\Leaning sunglasses and Givenchy boots.
April 23, 2012
5. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham launched the Range Rover Evoque special edition in Bejing sporting a two-tone dress and peep-toe boots, both of her own design.
