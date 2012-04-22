Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 22, 2012
1. Taylor SchillingWHAT SHE WORE Taylor Schilling stopped by the Today Show in a Prabal Gurung sheath with a print bodice. She finished the look with pointy-toe Jimmy Choo pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Lucky One star's two-tone dress gave her a sleek, chic silhouette.
2. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin hit the InStyle dinner in honor of Jason Wu sporting the designer's embellished shirtdress and satin Rupert Sanderson sandals.
3. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow enjoyed an L.A. lunch in skinny white jeans and a lace-back tee accessorized with a basic black tote, gladiator sandals and a pair of statement necklaces.
4. Alison BrieWHAT SHE WORE Brie attended the N.Y.C. premiere of The Five-Year Engagement in a figure-flaunting LWD, ankle-strap heels and loads of diamonds.
5. Julianne HoughWHAT SHE WORE Hough walked the black carpet at the Hot Hollywood event in a burgundy DKNY dress, two-tone peep-toes, a Stark minaudiere and earrings from Tresor.
