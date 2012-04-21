Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 21, 2012
1. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Munn hit the opening of the Mercedes-Benz Transmission LA: AV CLUB exhibit in a vermilion Jason Wu dress and nude Louboutin pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT A ladylike nipped-waist silhouette got an edgy update with neckline cutouts and a handkerchief hem.
-
April 21, 2012
2. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Knowles deejayed the Splendid store opening in the brand's plain white tee paired with an asymmetrical Maki Oh skirt. She completed the look with a statement necklace, a Lie Sang Bong clutch, and sexy Louboutins.
-
April 21, 2012
3. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley strolled Manhattan in a Stella McCartney print dress accessorized with a white Jason Wu tote, Alexander Wang sandals and Burberry sunglasses.
-
April 21, 2012
4. Taylor SchillingWHAT SHE WORE Schilling attended the Cinema Society screening of The Lucky One in a Calvin Klein Collection dress, lace-up heels and a wristlet clutch.
-
April 21, 2012
5. Leelee SobieskiWHAT SHE WORE Sobieski celebrated the opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival in a shirtdress-inspired Jil Sander gown.
