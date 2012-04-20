Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 20, 2012
1. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE The actress walked the red carpet at the London premiere of The Avengers in a floral embroidered design from Prada, patent heels and Bulgari diamond earrings.
WHY WE LOVE IT Scarlett Johansson played up her shape in curve-enhancing peplum dress.
-
April 20, 2012
2. Gabrielle UnionWHAT SHE WORE Union celebrated Jason Wu at InStyle's Dinner with a Designer sporting his floral dress accented with a satin minaudiere and studded Valentino peep-toes.
-
April 20, 2012
3. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE For the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Your Sister's Sister, Blunt chose a red lace Michael Kors dress accessorized with a cinnamon leather belt, Louis Vuitton clutch and platform sandals.
-
April 20, 2012
4. Brooklyn DeckerWHAT SHE WORE Decker hit the opening of the new Soho Splendid store in a bright yellow tee from the brand paired with an Opening Ceremony print skirt and glitter Miu Miu lace-ups.
-
April 20, 2012
5. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara attended the Hope North fundraiser in a ruffled red dress and ankle-tie Brian Atwood heels.
April 20, 20121 of 5
Scarlett Johansson
WHAT SHE WORE The actress walked the red carpet at the London premiere of The Avengers in a floral embroidered design from Prada, patent heels and Bulgari diamond earrings.
WHY WE LOVE IT Scarlett Johansson played up her shape in curve-enhancing peplum dress.
WHY WE LOVE IT Scarlett Johansson played up her shape in curve-enhancing peplum dress.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM