Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 19, 2012
1. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE Emily Blunt attended the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of The Five-Year Engagement in a beaded Jason Wu cocktail dress. Drop earrings, a sleek Valentino Garavani clutch, Art Deco House of Lavande bangles and bright Alice + Olivia pumps completed the look.
WHY WE LOVE IT What a match! The actress amped up her dress's vibrant embroidery with coordinating emerald accessories.
-
April 19, 2012
2. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde arrived at New York's Ziegfeld Theatre in an animal print maxidress from Yigal Azrouël, skinny Ippolita hoop earrings and bangles, an iridescent Jimmy Choo clutch, gold Lucifer Vir Honestus ring and wedge platforms.
-
April 19, 2012
3. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie attended NBC's summer press day in a laser-cut top and leather leggings that she styled with stacked bangles, gold rings and black pumps.
-
April 19, 2012
4. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle walked the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of The Five Year-Engagement in a keyhole Jason Wu sheath, gold David Yurman jewelry, a tasseled minaudiere and satin Sergio Rossi stilettos.
-
April 19, 2012
5. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks teamed vibrant Peter Pilotto separates with suede Casadei heels at the after-party for The Five-Year Engagement.
April 19, 20121 of 5
Emily Blunt
WHAT SHE WORE Emily Blunt attended the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of The Five-Year Engagement in a beaded Jason Wu cocktail dress. Drop earrings, a sleek Valentino Garavani clutch, Art Deco House of Lavande bangles and bright Alice + Olivia pumps completed the look.
WHY WE LOVE IT What a match! The actress amped up her dress's vibrant embroidery with coordinating emerald accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT What a match! The actress amped up her dress's vibrant embroidery with coordinating emerald accessories.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM