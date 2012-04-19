WHAT SHE WORE Emily Blunt attended the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of The Five-Year Engagement in a beaded Jason Wu cocktail dress. Drop earrings, a sleek Valentino Garavani clutch, Art Deco House of Lavande bangles and bright Alice + Olivia pumps completed the look.



WHY WE LOVE IT What a match! The actress amped up her dress's vibrant embroidery with coordinating emerald accessories.