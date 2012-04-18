Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 18, 2012
1. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Biel greeted fans at a Total Recall press event in cropped Giambattista Valli slacks, a tangerine tank, stacked bangles and leather Christian Louboutin sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The color of the year looked ultra fresh paired with bold printed pants!
2. Michelle TrachtenbergWHAT SHE WORE Trachtenberg arrived for an InStyle event in a cap-sleeve Naven dress. A skinny Gerard Darel belt, Dannijo drop earrings, rose gold Ippolita bangles and sky-high Brian Atwood peep-toes completed the look.
3. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE Johansson took the plunge at the Moscow premiere of The Avengers in a radzimir Nina Ricci LBD, a J/Hadley diamond ring and pointy-toe stilettos.
4. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE Brewster joined InStyle for the launch of The Conversation with Amanda De Cadenet in a knee-length Schumacher print dress that she styled with a textured Kalan bag and ankle-strap Jimmy Choo heels.
5. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE At a Cancun Total Recall press event, Beckinsale struck a pose in J. Mendel's asymmetrical design and nude pumps.
