April 17, 2012
1. Elizabeth OlsenWHAT SHE WORE Elizabeth Olsen wowed at the Relais & Châteaux Grands Chefs Dinner in a tiered scarlet gown and The Row's leather bag.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress did Valentino proud in the label's signature bright hue.
April 17, 2012
2. Taylor SchillingWHAT SHE WORE At the premiere of The Lucky One, the actress worked a sleek Calvin Klein Collection column, the label's silver roll clutch and a Lynn Ban propeller cuff.
April 17, 2012
3. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts attended the Tribeca Ball in Stella McCartney's velvet peplum dress, faux python clutch and strappy sandals and a vintage Van Cleef & Arpels necklace.
April 17, 2012
4. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley looked white hot in an embroidered Andrew Gn halter dress, pearl Miriam Haskell drop earrings, a metallic DVF clutch and floral Brian Atwood pumps at the N.Y.C. premiere of Safe.
April 17, 2012
5. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo walked the Safe red carpet in printed Zara separates accented with layered necklaces, an oversize clutch and silver brogues.
