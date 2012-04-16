Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 16, 2012
1. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE Gwen Stefani previewed My Valentine at the L.A. Stella McCartney boutique in the designer's silk jumpsuit and added a studded clutch and patent leather Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT Curves ahead! The stylish star worked her figure in a revealing peplum design.
April 16, 2012
2. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry arrived for the Silver Rose Awards in a leopard print Dolce & Gabbana cocktail dress, diamond studs and peep-toe stilettos.
April 16, 2012
3. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE Cruz turned heads in a lace Dolce & Gabbana column, white gold Chopard statement earrings and a metallic Roger Vivier minaudiere at the Italian premiere of To Rome with Love.
April 16, 2012
4. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE At Coachella, Bosworth hit the deck in rolled Current/Elliott shorts and Mulberry's tiger print tee, tasseled bag and studded sneakers for the label's poolside bash.
April 16, 2012
5. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon attended the premiere of Paul McCartney's My Valentine video in an eyelet Stella McCartney LBD and faux python clutch. Gold jewelry and pointy-toe heels completed the look.
April 16, 2012
