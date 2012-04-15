Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 15, 2012
1. MadonnaWHAT SHE WORE Madonna launched her Truth or Dare fragrance in a lace Dolce & Gabbana sheath and Christian Louboutin peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT She's still got it! The Material Girl looked sexy as ever in a peek-a-boo LBD.
2. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez stepped onto the American Idol stage in an orange Victoria Beckham dress, hoop earrings, a wide cuff and platform Lanvin sandals.
3. Liv TylerWHAT SHE WORE Tyler exited her Paris hotel in a lace tunic over leggings accented with a structured Givenchy tote and leather flats.
4. Chanel ImanWHAT SHE WORE Iman previewed the Cartier exhibition in the jeweler's diamonds, a silk Cushnie et Ochs LWD and studded Louboutins.
5. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum hopped a flight at LAX in a bright red blazer over a lacy Fifteen-Twenty blouse and skinny jeans. A leather Ralph Lauren tote, black boots and Louis Vuitton luggage completed the look.
