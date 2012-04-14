Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 14, 2012
1. Lily CollinsWHAT SHE WORE Lily Collins suited up in slim Dolce & Gabbana separates and black Paule Ka trousers that she paired with a Cartier ring and minaudiere at the jeweler's N.Y.C. bash.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress kept her menswear feminine with a ruffled blouse and red hot clutch.
-
April 14, 2012
2. Leelee SobieskiWHAT SHE WORE For the Paley Center premiere of NYC 22, Sobieski accented Maki Oh's head-to-toe prints with a metallic clutch and white pumps.
-
April 14, 2012
3. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Longoria exited the Fox and Friends studio in a bright pink Ann Taylor shift and patent leather Brian Atwood pumps.
-
April 14, 2012
4. Julia Louis-DreyfusWHAT SHE WORE Louis-Dreyfus sat down with David Letterman in a belted polka-dot sheath and satin Christian Louboutin sandals.
-
April 14, 2012
5. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth exited her L.A. hair salon in a seafoam maxiskirt that she paired with a gray top and accessorized with a metallic bag and jewelry from JewelMint and Isabel Marant wedge sneakers.
