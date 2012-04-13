Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 13, 2012
1. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE At a press event for To Rome with Love, Penelope Cruz looked simply stunning in an off-the-shoulder Emilio Pucci LBD and sky-high Casadei stilettos.
WHY WE LOVE IT The beautiful actress worked the sexy silhouette of her not-so-basic black design.
-
April 13, 2012
2. Lake BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell hit the ASPCA Bergh Ball in an embroidered pastel Marchesa gown.
-
April 13, 2012
3. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba attended an L.A. bash in a drop-waist Giambattista Valli dress accented with VRAM for Gray Gallery diamond hoop earrings and deco-inspired Roger Vivier yellow heels.
-
April 13, 2012
4. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Knowles deejayed an N.Y.C. Ferragamo event in the label's colorful separates and gold cocktail rings.
-
April 13, 2012
5. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE Brewster attended the Television: Out of the Box exhibition launch in a bright Carolina Herrera print dress that she styled with nude accessories.
April 13, 20121 of 5
Penelope Cruz
WHAT SHE WORE At a press event for To Rome with Love, Penelope Cruz looked simply stunning in an off-the-shoulder Emilio Pucci LBD and sky-high Casadei stilettos.
WHY WE LOVE IT The beautiful actress worked the sexy silhouette of her not-so-basic black design.
WHY WE LOVE IT The beautiful actress worked the sexy silhouette of her not-so-basic black design.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM