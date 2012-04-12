Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 12, 2012
1. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE Scarlett Johansson added Van Cleef & Arpels diamonds and patent leather stilettos to her Versace peplum dress at the premiere of The Avengers.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress channeled her inner Black Widow in a fierce, curve-enhancing LBD.
-
April 12, 2012
2. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna worked a silk Opening Ceremony trench, gold hoops, stacked bangles and red heels en route to a Sydney eatery.
-
April 12, 2012
3. Liv TylerWHAT SHE WORE Tyler hit the streets of Paris in a floral Givenchy tee, knee-length pencil skirt and ankle-strap sandals.
-
April 12, 2012
4. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE Blunt stopped by a British talk show in a tailored neutral ensemble.
-
April 12, 2012
5. Cobie SmuldersWHAT SHE WORE Smulders walked the red carpet at The Avengers premiere in a plunging Donna Karan gown, Coomi statement earrings and a sleek clutch.
