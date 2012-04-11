Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 11, 2012
1. Coco RochaWHAT SHE WORE Coco Rocha swept into the New Yorkers for Children gala in an embroidered Zac Posen mermaid gown.
WHY WE LOVE IT The model turned the red carpet into her own personal runway with a showstopping pastel design.
April 11, 2012
2. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Theron arrived for a Prometheus press event in a cobalt Stella McCartney sheath, diamond Dana Rebecca Designs studs and suede Christian Louboutin booties.
April 11, 2012
3. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto attended a Nylon bash in an Alex Woo chimpanzee pendant that she paired with Prada's pastel shift, bow-topped clutch and patent leather stilettos.
April 11, 2012
4. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE Blunt sparkled in a striped Carolina Herrera design and platform peep-toes at the UK premiere of Salmon Fishing in the Yemen.
April 11, 2012
5. Krysten RitterWHAT SHE WORE Ritter screened Don't Trust the B In Apartment 23 in a lace Alice + Olivia cocktail dress, Samantha Wills earrings and red hot Aldo pumps.
