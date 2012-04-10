Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 10, 2012
1. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE The actress dined after an appearance on The View in a floral Alice + Olivia dress, pave Kara Ackerman Designs jewelry and navy Jimmy Choo heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Glee star didn't let windy weather stand in the way of fashion! A slim coat kept Dianna Agron warm and stylish.
-
April 10, 2012
2. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE For the Sydney premiere of Battleship, Rihanna chose a long-sleeve Stella McCartney jumpsuit accented with skinny hoops and black sandals.
-
April 10, 2012
3. Paula PattonWHAT SHE WORE Patton sipped Pepsi Next at The Grove in a scarlet Azzedine Alaïa dress and leather Brian Atwood pumps.
-
April 10, 2012
4. Brooklyn DeckerWHAT SHE WORE Decker attended the Sydney premiere of Battleship in a geometric J. Mendel column with dramatic metallic sleeves.
-
April 10, 2012
5. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth sported a sleeveless Loup denim dress with tortoiseshell shades, a brown Ralph Lauren Collection saddle bag and suede booties in L.A.
April 10, 20121 of 5
