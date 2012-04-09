Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 9, 2012
1. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Alexa Chung hosted an N.Y.C. art event in head-to-toe black including a cropped motorcycle jacket and patent leather platforms.
WHY WE LOVE IT The It Brit's layered ensemble was casual cool personified.
April 9, 2012
2. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE In Moscow, Greene sat front row at the DKNY show sporting the label's off-the-shoulder LBD and matching pumps.
April 9, 2012
3. Brooklyn DeckerWHAT SHE WORE Decker cruised Sydney Harbour in a red shirtdress, aviators and studded biker boots.
April 9, 2012
4. Sofia VergaraWHAT SHE WORE Vergara arrived for the Saturday Night Live after-party in a strapless jumpsuit, statement earrings and a matching bangle.
April 9, 2012
5. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE The expectant Witherspoon celebrated Easter in a bright fuchsia Vanessa Bruno sundress, accessorized with a quilted Christian Dior bag and Diane von Furstenberg sandals.
April 9, 2012
