Look of the Day
-
April 8, 2012
1. Rachel RoyWHAT SHE WORE Rachel Roy feted Girls in her label's silk blouse and floral pencil skirt. A convertible bag and leather Givenchy booties completed the look.
WHY WE LOVE IT The designer did her line proud in chic mix and match separates.
-
April 8, 2012
2. Krysten RitterWHAT SHE WORE Ritter accessorized her printed Jenni Kayne column with a sleek Jimmy Choo clutch and crystal Swarovski earrings at the Life Happens premiere.
-
April 8, 2012
3. Gabrielle UnionWHAT SHE WORE Union attended Hennessy's launch event in a white hot sheath and strappy turquoise sandals.
-
April 8, 2012
4. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE Brewster strolled L.A. in black AG Adriano Goldschmied jeans and a striped top, accented with a leather tote, layered necklaces and cap-toe ballet flats.
-
April 8, 2012
5. Ashley MadekweWHAT SHE WORE The Revenge actress walked the red carpet at Logo's NewNowNext Awards in a contoured LWD and black sandals.
April 8, 20121 of 5
