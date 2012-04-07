Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 7, 2012
1. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE The Girls star flaunted her figure outside N.Y.C.'s Ed Sullivan Theater in a knee-length Victoria Beckham sheath and snakeskin peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Allison Williams proved she's a fashion star in the making with her sleek black and navy ensemble.
-
April 7, 2012
2. Sophia BushWHAT SHE WORE Bush sat courtside at a Lakers game in a bright motorcycle jacket, relaxed trousers and leopard print heels.
-
April 7, 2012
3. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez stepped onto the American Idol stage in a metallic Lanvin maxiskirt that she accessorized with a sleeveless blouse, layered chains, a wide cuff, a 50.4-carat diamond Cora ring and ankle-strap sandals.
-
April 7, 2012
4. Brooklyn DeckerWHAT SHE WORE Decker complemented her printed Peter Pilotto skirt with a navy Theyskens' Theory tank and neon Louboutins at a Battleship press event in Japan.
-
April 7, 2012
5. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE For the premiere of Girls, Palermo dressed up her denim with a sequin French Connection blazer, pastel crossbody and satin pumps.
April 7, 20121 of 5
Allison Williams
WHAT SHE WORE The Girls star flaunted her figure outside N.Y.C.'s Ed Sullivan Theater in a knee-length Victoria Beckham sheath and snakeskin peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Allison Williams proved she's a fashion star in the making with her sleek black and navy ensemble.
WHY WE LOVE IT Allison Williams proved she's a fashion star in the making with her sleek black and navy ensemble.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM