Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 6, 2012
1. Brooklyn DeckerWHAT SHE WORE Brooklyn Decker showed some leg in a lace femme d'armes column and patent leather Christian Louboutin pumps at the Seoul premiere of Battleship.
WHY WE LOVE IT Va-va-va-voom! The model-turned-actress looked head-to-toe sexy.
April 6, 2012
2. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE Blunt dined at an N.Y.C. Elie Saab event in the label's belted dress, a metallic minaudiere, a Le Vian ring and jeweled Sergio Rossi peep-toes.
April 6, 2012
3. Chloe SevignyWHAT SHE WORE Sevigny arrived for the Garden of Dreams talent show in Louis Vuitton's embroidered minidress and cap-toe stilettos.
April 6, 2012
4. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington visited 106 & Park in a bright top and leather skirt accessorized with a geometric bangle and black heels.
April 6, 2012
5. Dakota FanningWHAT SHE WORE At a private dinner for Elie Saab, Fanning set off the label's peplum dress with a floral clutch and red hot Prada sandals.
