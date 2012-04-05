Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 5, 2012
1. Gabrielle UnionWHAT SHE WORE Gabrielle Union screened Think Like a Man in a scarlet Bill Blass cocktail dress, gold jewelry, a sleek box clutch and satin sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT It doesn't get much hotter than a plunging sheath in a sizzling hue!
-
April 5, 2012
2. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE Conrad greeted fans at her The Fame Game book signing in a belted Heartloom maxidress.
-
April 5, 2012
3. Brooklyn DeckerWHAT SHE WORE Decker styled her draped Katie Ermilio dress with a slim Dolce & Gabanna blazer, neon belt and ankle-strap Louboutins at a Seoul press event for Battleship.
-
April 5, 2012
4. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE Danes arrived for the premiere of Girls in a silk Preen sheath and black accessories.
-
April 5, 2012
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE At a screening of The Untouchables, Chung sported a black and cream ensemble including a studded bag, printed jeans and ankle-strap sandals.
April 5, 20121 of 5
Gabrielle Union
WHAT SHE WORE Gabrielle Union screened Think Like a Man in a scarlet Bill Blass cocktail dress, gold jewelry, a sleek box clutch and satin sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT It doesn't get much hotter than a plunging sheath in a sizzling hue!
WHY WE LOVE IT It doesn't get much hotter than a plunging sheath in a sizzling hue!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM