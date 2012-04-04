Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 4, 2012
1. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE The author signed copies of The Fame Game in a floral embroidered Lela Rose dress, a gold Anita Ko spike bracelet and nude Casadei pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT It's no wonder Lauren Conrad loves a good LWD-this California girl always looks radiant in white!
-
April 4, 2012
2. Brooklyn DeckerWHAT SHE WORE Decker hit the Tokyo Battleship premiere in a belted Stella McCartney column and platform Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
April 4, 2012
3. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley took in the Tate Modern's Damien Hirst exhibition in black separates and a knit Theyskens’ Theory jacket.
-
April 4, 2012
4. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson took the stage at Revlon's concert for The Rainforest Fund in a strapless blush Reem Acra gown and Kimberly McDonald statement jewelry.
-
April 4, 2012
5. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE For the opening of Marquee in Sydney, Kelly styled her floral Dolce & Gabbana denim with a J Brand leather top, yellow Jimmy Choo clutch and bright peep-toes.
April 4, 20121 of 5
Lauren Conrad
WHAT SHE WORE The author signed copies of The Fame Game in a floral embroidered Lela Rose dress, a gold Anita Ko spike bracelet and nude Casadei pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT It's no wonder Lauren Conrad loves a good LWD-this California girl always looks radiant in white!
WHY WE LOVE IT It's no wonder Lauren Conrad loves a good LWD-this California girl always looks radiant in white!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM