Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 3, 2012
1. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Nicole Richie sat front row at ACM Presents: Lionel Richie and Friends in Concert in a floral maxidress, starburst Meus Designs earrings, the designer's rings, Melinda Maria jewelry and a studded House of Harlow clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT This proud daughter looked ever the Fashion Star in her stylish printed design.
-
April 3, 2012
2. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington feted Shonda Rhimes in a retro-inspired Altuzarra dress that she styled with a black box clutch and suede pumps.
-
April 3, 2012
3. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth sparkled at the Life Happens premiere in an embellished Prada halter dress, metallic Jewelmint accessories and strappy Christian Louboutin sandals.
-
April 3, 2012
4. Chloë SevignyWHAT SHE WORE Sevigny screened Damsels In Distress in a colorblock Opening Ceremony minidress, satin clutch and leather booties.
-
April 3, 2012
5. Jennifer NettlesWHAT SHE WORE At Lionel Richie and Friends in Concert, Nettles took the stage in a sleek black ensemble and stacked bracelets.
April 3, 20121 of 5
