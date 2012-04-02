Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 2, 2012
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Taylor Swift chose a cutout J. Mendel gown and pave bracelets for the ACM Awards.
WHY WE LOVE IT The singer showed her more sophisticated side in a sleek white column glinting with her signature sparkle.
-
April 2, 2012
2. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart hit the Kids' Choice Awards in a lace Stella McCartney minidress and matching Barbara Bui suede pumps.
-
April 2, 2012
3. Lily CollinsWHAT SHE WORE Collins smoldered in a floral Zac Posen gown and Cartier diamonds at the Paris premiere of Mirror Mirror.
-
April 2, 2012
4. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone walked Nickelodeon's orange carpet in a white Antonio Berardi design that she paired with rose gold Irene Neuwirth earrings and leather Alejandro Ingelmo wedges.
-
April 2, 2012
5. Jennifer NettlesWHAT SHE WORE Nettles lit up the ACM Awards in a custom Max Azria Atelier gown. A neon Swarovski belt, sleek Edie Parker clutch and Kimberly McDonald earrings completed the look.
April 2, 20121 of 5
Taylor Swift
WHAT SHE WORE Taylor Swift chose a cutout J. Mendel gown and pave bracelets for the ACM Awards.
WHY WE LOVE IT The singer showed her more sophisticated side in a sleek white column glinting with her signature sparkle.
WHY WE LOVE IT The singer showed her more sophisticated side in a sleek white column glinting with her signature sparkle.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM