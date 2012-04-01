Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 1, 2012
1. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce looked vibrant in a cashmere Michael Kors sweater and patchwork Etro maxiskirt.
WHY WE LOVE IT Summer can't come soon enough for this colorful star! The singer heated up a chilly N.Y.C. day with her bright, tropical separates.
April 1, 2012
2. Brooklyn DeckerWHAT SHE WORE Decker cinched her pleated miniskirt and black blouse with a perforated Azzedine Alaia belt and added patent leather Louboutins.
April 1, 2012
3. Ellie KemperWHAT SHE WORE The funnylady worked Valentino's signature hue at the label's Rodeo Drive fete. A diamond Ippolita ring, Kotur for Operation Smile clutch and studded pumps completed the look.
April 1, 2012
4. Thandie NewtonWHAT SHE WORE In London, Newton amped up dark separates with a hot pink blouse at the after-party for A Memory, A Monologue, A Rant and A Prayer.
April 1, 2012
5. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba ran errands in a metallic Joe's blazer, tasseled Loewe bag, pink AG Adriano Goldshmied jeans and buckled booties.
