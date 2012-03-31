Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 31, 2012
1. Brooklyn DeckerWHAT SHE WORE Outside a Battleship press event, Brooklyn Decker teamed a drop-waist Theyskens' Theory minidress with an embroidered Isabel Marant jacket and cap-toe heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The model looked cool as can be in one of spring's freshest color combos!
March 31, 2012
2. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts took in the latest Juicy Couture collection in the label’s long-sleeve shift, an acrylic Edie Parker clutch and satin pumps.
March 31, 2012
3. Chloe MoretzWHAT SHE WORE Moretz celebrated the Metropolitan Opera premiere of Manon in head-to-toe YSL including a ruffled dress, velvet choker and satin pumps.
March 31, 2012
4. AnnaSophia RobbWHAT SHE WORE The star of The Carrie Diaries attended a Juicy Couture bash in a striped dress and red suede heels.
March 31, 2012
5. Victoria JusticeWHAT SHE WORE The actress filmed an Extra segment in printed denim that she styled with a ribbed cardigan, white top and leather sandals.
March 31, 20121 of 5
