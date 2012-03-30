Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 30, 2012
1. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Solange Knowles spun tunes at a Stuart Weitzman bash in the label's cap-toe mary janes, colorblock separates and a metallic clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT This stylish star knows how to accessorize! The well-heeled DJ kept her pastel spikes in the spotlight by pairing them with a minimalist ensemble.
2. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara previewed Juicy Couture's latest collection in the label's drop-waist LBD, a Dannijo necklace, a sparkling Edie Parker minaudiere and raffia Brian Atwood heels.
3. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna stepped out of her London hotel in a marbled Stella McCartney jacket dress, yellow shades and ankle-strap sandals.
4. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez judged an episode of American Idol in a belted white ensemble, gold Marina B jewelry and sexy stilettos.
5. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene stopped by Macy's in a DKNY leather skirt and ruffled blouse.
