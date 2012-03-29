Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 29, 2012
1. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE For a Battleship press event, Rihanna paired her Alexander Wang dress with patent leather Christian Louboutin stilettos.
WHY WE LOVE IT The London skyline has nothing on this architectural ensemble! The singer-turned-actress played up her figure in a draped olive design.
-
March 29, 2012
2. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE Moss strolled London in pastel trousers that she styled with a button-down blouse, nylon Stella McCartney clutch and pointy-toe pumps.
-
March 29, 2012
3. Lily CollinsWHAT SHE WORE Collins stood atop the Empire State building for a Mirror Mirror press event in a striped Peter Som maxidress and spiked bracelet.
-
March 29, 2012
4. Brooklyn DeckerWHAT SHE WORE Decker showed some skin in a peek-a-boo Stella McCartney design and strappy Louboutins at a Battleship event in London.
-
March 29, 2012
5. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE At the Metropolitan Opera Gala, Jones worked all angles of her backless YSL gown, finishing the look with the label's leather sandals and Cartier diamonds.
March 29, 2012
