Look of the Day
March 28, 2012
1. Kate WinsletWHAT SHE WORE The actress wowed at the London premiere of Titanic 3D in a silk crepe Jenny Packham gown and diamond jewels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Fifteen years after the blockbuster film set sail, Kate Winslet looked stunning as ever in her bespoke column.
2. Lily CollinsWHAT SHE WORE Collins greeted fans at an N.Y.C. Apple store in an embroidered Collette Dinnigan cocktail dress that she teamed with a leather Alice by Temperley jacket, platform peep-toes and rings by Jacqueline Nerguizian.
3. Rachel ZoeWHAT SHE WORE Zoe feted Valentino's 50th anniversary in a zebra print shift, gold danglers, a sleek clutch and sky-high Louboutins.
4. Hilary SwankWHAT SHE WORE At a Salvatore Ferragamo event, Swank paired the label's belted plum dress with fishnets and satin heels to unveil the Louvre's restored Leonardo da Vinci painting.
5. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE Kelly attended the opening of the Beverly Hills Valentino flagship store in the label's lacy design and suede pumps.
March 28, 2012
