Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 27, 2012
1. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE In Brazil, Jennifer Lopez turned up the heat with a long-sleeve Michael Kors sheath, diamond rings from Dana Rebecca Designs and Jacqueline Nerguizian and patent leather Casadei heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT She always sizzles, but the American Idol judge looked particularly hot in head-to-toe neon.
-
March 27, 2012
2. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE At Lincoln Center, Roberts arrived for the Manon premiere in YSL's sequin-embellished jumpsuit styled with a sleek minaudiere and satin pumps.
-
March 27, 2012
3. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks stopped by The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in a floral blouse, diamond-and-pearl PearlParadise.com earrings, Renee Sheppard diamond rings, a pencil skirt and matching sandals.
-
March 27, 2012
4. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Lawrence greeted fans at a press event for The Hunger Games in a colorblock Victoria, Victoria Beckham shift and black Brian Atwood booties.
-
March 27, 2012
5. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum took in the The Metropolitan Opera premiere of Manon in a ruched Yves Saint Laurent column, diamond Chopard studs, a jeweled choker and satin clutch.
March 27, 20121 of 5
