Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 26, 2012
1. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE For Just Jared's birthday bash, Jaime King styled Prabal Gurung's printed top and black-trimmed shorts with drop earrings and satin sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The colorful actress played up her newly dip-dyed locks with chic seafoam separates!
-
March 26, 2012
2. Miley CyrusWHAT SHE WORE Cyrus performed at Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night in a belted gown, stacked bangles, a gold ring and leather platforms.
-
March 26, 2012
3. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE At the Jameson Empire Film Awards, Wilde sparkled in an embellished Carolina Herrera gown and a patent leather Jimmy Choo clutch.
-
March 26, 2012
4. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham hit the streets of West Hollywood in a gathered tank, dark bell-bottoms and a chainstrap bag.
-
March 26, 2012
5. Dakota FanningWHAT SHE WORE Fanning feted the GLAAD Awards in a beaded Halston design complemented by metallic sandals and a Ferragamo minaudiere.
March 26, 20121 of 5
Jaime King
WHAT SHE WORE For Just Jared's birthday bash, Jaime King styled Prabal Gurung's printed top and black-trimmed shorts with drop earrings and satin sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The colorful actress played up her newly dip-dyed locks with chic seafoam separates!
WHY WE LOVE IT The colorful actress played up her newly dip-dyed locks with chic seafoam separates!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM