March 22, 2012
Look of the Day
-
March 22, 2012
1. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE At an Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Homeland event, Claire Danes worked a mixed print Giambattista Valli design, Irene Neuwirth earrings, moonstone Caleo bracelet and metallic Brian Atwood peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked perfectly polished in her tailored ensemble.
-
March 22, 2012
2. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE For her visit to Good Morning America, Lawrence paired her silk Holmes & Yang skirt with a button-down Joie blouse and accessorized with a red belt and ankle-strap sandals.
-
March 22, 2012
3. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Miller stepped out in London sporting a striped top, textured bolero, studded tote and suede booties.
-
March 22, 2012
4. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell supported the Alzheimer's Association's Night At Sardi's in a midnight blue Reem Acra tube dress. Gold Adeler jewelry and beaded Louboutins completed the look.
-
March 22, 2012
5. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE In N.Y.C., Jones complemented her Jason Wu print dress and sky-high stilettos with a colorblock Prada bowler bag.
March 22, 2012
