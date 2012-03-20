Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 20, 2012
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo attended the Gala Spa Awards in a plunging Tibi peplum dress.
WHY WE LOVE IT Who says white gowns are reserved for brides? The stylish star made the design her own with eye-catching metallic accessories.
-
March 20, 2012
2. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce wowed in a navy Victoria Beckham dress, layered necklaces and sparkling Nicholas Kirkwood sandals outside the Obama Re-Election Fundraiser.
-
March 20, 2012
3. Jamie ChungWHAT SHE WORE At the TriBeCa Film Festival and American Express L.A. party, Chung walked the red carpet in a cutout Guess by Marciano LBD accented with a colorblock Linea Pelle Collection clutch and platform peep-toes.
-
March 20, 2012
4. Shailene WoodleyWHAT SHE WORE Woodley attended the ABC Family upfront in a crisp Honor ensemble.
-
March 20, 2012
5. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Theron exited her N.Y.C. hotel in a high-neck Dior sheath that she paired with black shades, rose gold Anita Ko spike studs and strappy Donna Karan wedges.
March 20, 20121 of 5
Olivia Palermo
WHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo attended the Gala Spa Awards in a plunging Tibi peplum dress.
WHY WE LOVE IT Who says white gowns are reserved for brides? The stylish star made the design her own with eye-catching metallic accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT Who says white gowns are reserved for brides? The stylish star made the design her own with eye-catching metallic accessories.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM