WHAT SHE WORE Jessica Alba celebrated Brad Goreski's book Born to Be Brad in a Kate Spade New York sweater and pants. She finished the look with Jack Vartanian jewelry, Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a chain-strap bag.



WHY WE LOVE IT What better way to honor her hue-loving stylist (and pal) than with lots of color? The actress expertly mixed teal, orange and yellow for a chic and playful look.