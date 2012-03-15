Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 15, 2012
1. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Elizabeth Banks attended the London premiere of The Hunger Games in a Bill Blass gown, a Diamond in the Rough ring and Irene Neuwirth moonstone earrings.
WHY WE LOVE IT Who needs a spotlight? With its brilliant hue and sultry cutout back, this sequined chiffon gown made the actress a red-carpet standout.
March 15, 2012
2. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones celebrated the latest season of Mad Men in a Roland Mouret cutout top and flared skirt accessorized with Cartier earrings.
March 15, 2012
3. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE For the London premiere of The Hunger Games, Lawrence glowed in a custom Ralph Lauren gown with a velvet belt.
March 15, 2012
4. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes honored her stylist and co-designer, Jeanne Yang at the Hollywood Reporter event in a Holmes & Yang blouse, pleated Lanvin skirt and Rodarte T-strap pumps.
March 15, 2012
5. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana hit The Hollywood Reporter's 25 Most Powerful Stylists luncheon in a bright openwork Alexis Mabille haute couture dress accessorized with a colorful clutch and bronze pumps, both by Jimmy Choo, Lizzy Couture earrings and rings from Melinda Maria and Dalla Nonna.
