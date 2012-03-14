Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 14, 2012
1. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE The actress greeted fans at a Tokyo My Week with Marilyn press event in an asymmetrical sheath and satin peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Michelle Williams never disappoints, least of all in Valentino's ultra-feminine designs!
-
March 14, 2012
2. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara helped launch Clos Du Bois Chic Picnique by Tracy Reese in the designer's floral print dress styled with a black Rachel Zoe Collection topper, a hot pink Miu Miu clutch and matching heels.
-
March 14, 2012
3. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie feted the Fashion Star premiere in a belted Julien Macdonald halter gown, gold cocktail ring and glittering minaudiere.
-
March 14, 2012
4. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones wowed in Jenny Packham's studded shift and black pumps at PaleyFest.
-
March 14, 2012
5. Lucy LiuWHAT SHE WORE At the New York screening of Detachment, Liu vamped it up in a leather-embroidered Chadwick Bell dress, a Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring, a cobalt clutch and sky-high heels.
March 14, 20121 of 5
Michelle Williams
WHAT SHE WORE The actress greeted fans at a Tokyo My Week with Marilyn press event in an asymmetrical sheath and satin peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Michelle Williams never disappoints, least of all in Valentino's ultra-feminine designs!
WHY WE LOVE IT Michelle Williams never disappoints, least of all in Valentino's ultra-feminine designs!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM